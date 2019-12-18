Kerala

KSRTC bears the brunt of hartal

A KSRTC bus damaged in stone-pelting by supporters of the hartal called in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Kollam on Tuesday.

A KSRTC bus damaged in stone-pelting by supporters of the hartal called in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Kollam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: C. Suresh Kumar

more-in

₹56-lakh damage to buses reported

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated services on Tuesday as per schedule despite supporters of the dawn-to-dusk hartal called in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turning their ire on the fleet across the State.

The windshields and emergency doors of 28 buses of the ailing transport undertaking were damaged in stone pelting.

Eight crew injured

Eight members of the crew, including six drivers, were injured and had to seek medical care. The loss on account of the damage to the buses is estimated at ₹56 lakh, a KSRTC official said. The labour cost for repairs and trip curtailments for the next three days will further increase the loss, he added.

A Munnar-bound super deluxe bus was attacked at Aluva at 4 a.m. although the hartal commenced only at 6 a.m. Incidents of attack on KSRTC buses came in from almost all districts and three zones of the KSRTC.

At some places, the supporters took away keys and a march was taken out at the bus station in Palakkad. The KSRTC operated 3,392 services and 820 of them had to be cancelled following stone pelting and agitation by supporters of hartal.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran deplored the attack on the buses.

KSRTC unit officers lodged complaints at the respective police stations across the State, the official said.

With private buses preferring to keep off the road in many districts, KSRTC services came in handy for office-goers and students and those who reached railway stations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 12:37:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-bears-the-brunt-of-hartal/article30333266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY