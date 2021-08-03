KSRTC asked to issue legible tickets

Kochi

03 August 2021 18:58 IST

Agency directed to refund ticket fare to passenger

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to issue quality and legible tickets to passengers.

The Commission also ordered the public sector transportation major to refund the ticket fare to a passenger who missed the trip despite booking the ticket in advance. The order was issued on a petition filed by Russel Joy, a resident of Aluva.

The petitioner complained that despite booking the ticket in the Bengaluru-Ernakulam KSRTC multi-axle Volvo bus, he couldn’t make the trip as the bus departed earlier. He alleged that the schedule of the service had not been clearly mentioned in the ticket.

The Commission observed that the ticket issued by the KSRTC was illegible and that the issue of such a low-quality ticket amounted to a deficiency of service.

The KSRTC submitted before the Commission that the service was operated on time and that the fault was on the part of the passenger.

The Commission observed that the KSRTC could not prove that the passenger was contacted over phone before the service was operated. Had this been done, the petitioner could have been spared of his hardship. The Commission also ordered KSRTC to refund the ticket fare of ₹931 in a month.

As per a government order issued on July 6, 2019, a customer was entitled to bills printed on quality paper with equally good ink. Lack of it was a hurdle to the customer in lodging complaints about the quality of the product or service received. As per the Consumer Protection Act, shortcoming in service also amounted to inappropriate trade practice, the Commission said.

All government and public sector organisations in the State should provide consumers with clear and legible bills printed using quality paper and ink. The Commission directed the KSRTC Director to strictly comply with the order.