Kerala

KSRTC asked to furnish salary arrears’ details

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to file a statement showing the details of the entire employees to whom salary arrears are to be paid.

The Bench made it clear that the statement should include the name of the persons, the amount due and the date on which the amount is due.

The Bench comprising Justice A.M Shaffique and Justice P. Gopinath issued the order when an appeal filed by the KSRTC challenging a single judge’s order directing to reimburse medical expenses of an employee afflicted by cancer came up for hearing.

The single judge had also directed the Corporation to disburse the arrears of pay due to another employee.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 7:02:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-asked-to-furnish-salary-arrears-details/article31759397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY