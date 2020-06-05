KSRTC asked to furnish salary arrears’ details

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to file a statement showing the details of the entire employees to whom salary arrears are to be paid.

The Bench made it clear that the statement should include the name of the persons, the amount due and the date on which the amount is due.

The Bench comprising Justice A.M Shaffique and Justice P. Gopinath issued the order when an appeal filed by the KSRTC challenging a single judge’s order directing to reimburse medical expenses of an employee afflicted by cancer came up for hearing.

The single judge had also directed the Corporation to disburse the arrears of pay due to another employee.