The Thamarassery depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has released the list of destinations for its budget tour packages during the summer season. The special packages will cover eco-tourism spots such as Nelliyampathy, Munnar, Gavi, Malakkappara, Vagamon, Wayanad, and Nilambur. The first round of trips, which will also cover Mookambika Temple, will be operated between April 6 and April 30. For details, contact: 98461-00728.