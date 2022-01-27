KSRTC announces special tour package for women

Kozhikode

27 January 2022 19:34 IST

Prominent ecotourism spots in list

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a special sightseeing package for women as part of celebrating International Women’s Day.

The special offer from the KSRTC’s Thamarassery depot will be available for women travellers for a week from March 8.

According to the tour coordinators, the special trips will be organised from Kozhikode district to popular ecotourism spots such as Munnar, Nelliyampathy, Wayanad, Vagamon and Gavi.

Advertising

Advertising

Kudumbashree and other self-help units can also request their own special trips to the locations under the project. For more information, contact 7306218456.