Kerala

KSRTC announces special tour package for women

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a special sightseeing package for women as part of celebrating International Women’s Day.

The special offer from the KSRTC’s Thamarassery depot will be available for women travellers for a week from March 8.

According to the tour coordinators, the special trips will be organised from Kozhikode district to popular ecotourism spots such as Munnar, Nelliyampathy, Wayanad, Vagamon and Gavi.

Kudumbashree and other self-help units can also request their own special trips to the locations under the project. For more information, contact 7306218456.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 8:37:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-announces-special-tour-package-for-women/article38334372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY