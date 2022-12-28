ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC 2023 calendar released

December 28, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Wednesday released a calendar for 2023 that showcases the diversification of services rendered by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) last year.

The calendar includes innovative initiatives implemented by the public utility along with projects that received greater public attention last year.

City ride, gramavandi, budget tourism, city circular service, yatra fuels, KSRTC–SWIFT gajaraj sleeper, sleeper buses, shop-on-wheels, modern bus terminals, bus branding, bypass rider, travel card, etc. are some of the initiatives printed in multi-colour thematic calendar. The calendar is provided free of cost to KSRTC employees and well-wishers. The calendar was released by giving a copy of it to R. Rajendran, Indian Oil Corporation, Kerala CGM (LPG).

