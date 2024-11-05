KSITIL seeks denotification of its SEZs in Kasaragod, Kannur

Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) has approached the Centre seeking denotification of its two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) earmarked as IT/ITeS zones in Kasaragod and Kannur.

The inter-ministerial Board of Approval (BoA) chaired by the Commerce Secretary is expected to take a decision on the request at its meeting on November 8. The KSITIL is among seven developers that had sought either partial or full cancellation of of their SEZs.

It has sought full denotification of the 100 acres at Cheemeni in Kasaragod district and 25 acres at Eramam village in Kannur district of its IT/ITeS zones. The decision was taken in view of the lack of demand among the IT/ITeS players in the SEZs, which are located in faraway places, said Santhosh Babu, Managing Director, KSITIL.

“There is also a dip in demand for SEZ space. Once we get the nod, the land at both the locations will be handed over to the Department of Industries,” he said.

The Industries department had evinced interest in the land as part of attracting investments into the industrial parks. The KSITIL favoured the handing over after repeated efforts to attract IT/ITeS players failed to take off as expected.

