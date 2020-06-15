KSINC to step up tourist-boat manufacturing

Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is set to increase its footprint in tourist boat manufacture with agreements on the anvil with District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) to manufacture vessels of different types to promote regular cruises and water sports.

Official sources said Kerala Tourism would finalise a work order within a week with the KSINC to manufacture vessels for the DTPCs. The corporation built Serendipity, a 42-passenger tourist boat for Ernakulam DTPC, about four years ago.

The Kottayam DTPC had placed a ₹2.40-crore order with the KSINC to build six kayaks and a shikara (miniature of a house boat), said Bindu Nair, secretary of the council. “Order will be placed for more vessels, in more backwater destinations, depending on the success of the first lot of boats in three locales—Kumarakam, Changanassery and Kodimatha,” she said. The KSINC would, in addition, build boats as part of the Malabar-Malanad river cruise circuit.

The agency would also augment its presence in Kochi, where its sea-going vessels Sagara Rani 1 and 2 and its ₹16-crore cruise vessel Nefertiti are in operation. “Another two vessels that cost ₹2.40 crore each—Michelle and Cleopatra—will begin operating in the backwaters here, later this year. Each of them can carry 130 passengers, including 80 in the AC portion,” sources said.

The agency had leased out Cleopatra to a firm, for a period of one year, to be operated in Kozhikode. However, the vessel was now brought to Kochi due to low patronage in Kozhikode following the lockdown.

The agency would also build boat jetties for State Water Transport Department (SWTD), including at Kadamakudy, Mattancherry, and Kamalakadavu in Fort Kochi and in Kakkanad.

“We plan to have floating pontoons instead of conventional boat jetties, at different locations in Kochi,” said Shaji Nair, Director of SWTD.