GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSINC to launch two barges on January 1

December 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will launch two barges here on January 1, aimed at stepping up its presence in the waterway transport of bulk cargo.

One of them is an oil tanker barge that can carry 1,400 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo. The ₹15-crore vessel was built at a yard in Goa. It will in all likelihood operate as a chartered vessel in India’s west coast. The smaller 300 MT vessel is an acid barge that will operate in the Kochi backwaters. It can operate to Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited, Chavara, once the Thrikkunnapuzha lock is widened, official sources said.

The two new barges will help augment the KSINC’s income from ferrying of bulk cargo, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.