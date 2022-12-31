KSINC to enhance its tourist vessel operations

December 31, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Buoyed by the response to its tourist vessels, Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is set to step up its presence in the sector with new boat launches and a new terminal under construction.

A ₹7.40-crore terminal, which will have a jetty and a building that will function as a waiting area for guests, will come up on the waterfront near Fine Arts Hall. This is primarily aimed at berthing Nefertiti , the KSINC’s cruise vessel. The agency now pays over ₹1 lakh as rent for berthing the vessel at the Inland Waterways Authority of India’s jetty at Bolgatty island and at the port’s jetty during low tide. Its tourist vessels Sagara Rani I, Sagara Rani II, and Michelle will continue operating from the jetty on Marine Drive.

Nefertiti operates two sea cruises on most days and is almost fully booked for January 2023. There is resounding response to the other tourist vessels as well, said KSINC managing director R. Girija.

Nefertiti has tour packages that starts from ₹1,999 for adults and ₹499 for children aged five to 10 years. It is free for younger children. Michelle, which has both an airconditioned and non-airconditioned areas, has been taking guests on backwater cruise through the hitherto little explored areas in the north-western parts of Kochi and up to the sea, in a package spread across the day. It includes lunch and activities at islands en route. Its sister vessel Cleopatra operates in Kodungallor, catering for guests who check out the Muziris heritage sites.

The agency is readying to launch its sea-going solar-hybrid vessel Suryamshu in early 2023. The airconditioned vessel having two decks can carry up to 100 passengers and was built at a yard in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to improve patronage for the KSINC’s boatyard at Thopumpady.