KSINC takes the plunge into water sports

KOCHI

06 March 2020 20:53 IST

Agency inks MoU with Odisha Tourism to build house boats, floating restaurants

Close on the heels of making operational profit during the past three quarters, State government-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has forayed into consultancy and development of tourism amenities in half-a-dozen States.

The thrust areas are water sports and adventure tourism. The agency recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odisha Tourism to build house boats, floating restaurants and to develop water sports in that State. This was in the backdrop of President Ramnath Kovind opting for a sunset cruise on board Nefertiti - its cruise vessel, during his recent Kerala visit.

“The Odisha government was impressed with KSINC's technical expertise in the field. After all, we are the sole public-sector enterprise in India which has such wide experience in constructing boats and ships that transport both passengers and cargo. Our agency is also ISO certified. There are a whole lot of opportunities across India in the water-based tourism sector, be it in the backwaters or in beaches. We have identified areas of cooperation and held discussions with tourism and other stakeholders in Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar,” said Prasanth Nair, the MD of KSINC.

Stakeholders in different States are looking for boats/ships suited to the region, apart from different equipment to promote water sports. The KSINC is in a position to provide end to end solutions to their tourism requirements, including design and construction of boats, ships, jetties and related infrastructure, having learnt by trial and error. The agency undertakes their annual maintenance contract. It can also train personnel and guide in obtaining statutory clearances such as the ones regarding Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), he said.

The agency operates a total of 17 vessels, including tourist vessels and over a dozen barges which ferry cargo in bulk to firms such as FACT. It is also engaged in constructing four barges at its yard in Kochi, while a solar-powered tourist vessel will shortly be introduced in Kochi, it is learnt.

Mr. Nair said that KSINC manufactures vessels that adhere to both Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) Rules. “We offer guidance based on sustainable models and carrying capacity. We are also cooperating with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI),” he said.