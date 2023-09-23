KSINC launches second tourist vessel service on Kochi-Palaikari route

September 23, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has launched Cleopatra, its second tourist boat, on the Kochi-Palaikari route, covering the backwaters spread over the three districts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

The second tourist boat service in the corridor was introduced considering the sound patronage for its first boat Michelle that began service in the corridor in August. The two vessels would begin service from Marine Drive and reach the Matsyafed fish farm at Palaikari in Kottayam, covering the backwaters and inland waterways en route, following which they would return to Marine Drive the same day.

Each vessel has 100 seats, including 20 in the air-conditioned portion. They were built as per norms specified by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and have all mandatory safety equipment on board.

In the fish farm, guests can try out angling, regular and pedal boating, kayaking, and a motorboat ride. The guided budget tour package worth ₹999 per person includes lunch, tea, and snacks.

The tour operated by the State government undertaking can be booked either in groups or individual basis. For details, call 98462-11143 or 97446-01234.