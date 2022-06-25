KSINC earns ₹1 crore from cruise operation of Nefertiti

The Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has earned ₹1 crore through the operation of its mini cruise vessel Nefertiti. The 45-metre vessel can accommodate 200 people for a cruise. It has been registered under the Merchant Shipping Act and has been built in such a way that it can also sail in the sea.

The vessel has a banquet hall, restaurant, space for children to play, sun deck, and a 3D theater, says a press release here.

The Nefertiti offers a chance to cruise the waters of the Arabian Sea at affordable rates. The vessel can be used for business meets, wedding programmes and other celebrations, says the release. The KSINC also offers individual tickets to users.

Several prestigious business meetings have been held on the Nefertiti, says the communication. The KSINC is cooperating with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on its budget tourism programmes.

When the vessel was launched four years ago, there was uncertainty about its operational success. Initially, the Nefertiti had been a burden on the Corporation and, within a short while, the COVID-19 pandemic totally disrupted tourism operations. The establishment of a 24-hour call centre and proper marketing have led to the success of the cruise operations using Nefertiti, says the release.

The vessel completed 30 cruises in May and earned ₹1 crore. It has been receiving full bookings. The KSINC is also building a new cruise jetty near the Kerala Fine Arts Hall. The commissioning of the jetty will enable the Corporation to offer more trips at cheaper rates, adds the release.