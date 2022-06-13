KSINC constructs tourist boat for operating in Kannur

Close on the heels of constructing a 300-metric tonne barge to transport acids from Travancore Cochin Chemicals here to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. at Chavara earlier this month, Kochi-based KSINC launched Malabar Nauka, a family cruise boat, on Monday.

The boat that was built for Malanad Malabar River Circuit can carry 10 tourists. This is the fourth such vessel that the KSINC built for the venture. It will begin operations from the Parasinikadavu boat jetty in Kannur in a week, after the mandatory survey procedures, said an official release.