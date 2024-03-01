KSIDC’s start-up conclave in Kochi on March 4

March 01, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation’s (KSIDC) one-day start-up conclave in the city on March 4.

The event would be a platform to network with other start-ups, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers, said KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore, who is also Director, Industries and Commerce.

The speakers at the opening session will include Industries and Norka Principal Secretary Suman Billa, KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony, State Electronics and IT Secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, Kinfra Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

The meeting will seek views from delegates on desirable changes in the implementation of the incentive schemes through New Industrial Policy 2023. The event will have around 250 select start-ups from Kerala and outside.

Participation in the conclave is through registration, which is free. For details, contact KSIDC Business Development Executive Sarath K., 9562031048 ( sarathk@ksidcmail.org ).

