KSIDC loan scheme for Keravan Kerala

Up to ₹5 cr. for buying caravans, setting up parks

To give an impetus to the Tourism Department’s Keravan Kerala, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has come out with a scheme to provide loans up to ₹5 crore for purchasing tourist caravans and setting up caravan parks.

A statement issued by the Tourism Department said that under the scheme an enterprise was entitled to get a loan of up to ₹1 crore per caravan, or 70% of the cost, for buying up to five vehicles. The loan amount ranges from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore per vehicle. Existing resorts/resort groups (firms, LLP and Limited Companies), fleet owners, tour operators and returnee migrants are eligible.

The caravan tourism policy, announced by the State Government in September, has generated a tremendous response from the industry. It has received a good number of applications for operating tourist caravans and setting up caravan parks since the online registration process began last month.

“Keravan Kerala is going to be an initiative that redefines tourism in the State. The response to the policy within a short span of announcement has been encouraging. As the government’s nodal agency for industrial and investment promotion, KSIDC sees it as a highly rewarding investment avenue for entrepreneurs,” said M.G. Rajamanickam, managing director, KSIDC.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja said the loan scheme would provide an added thrust to the caravan project. “It reflects on how various government departments and agencies are working in tandem for the success of this novel initiative that is going to be a key component in the post-pandemic revival of tourism in Kerala,” Mr. Teja said.

Further details of the scheme can be accessed by logging onto www.ksidc.org or by calling 0471-2318922 or 0484-2323010.