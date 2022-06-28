KSHRC suggests special assistance to Munroe Thuruthu

The panchayat faced a severe financial crisis

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary to provide immediate assistance to Munroe Thuruthu, a panchayat facing a severe financial crisis.

While the agricultural sector on the island had collapsed due to climate change, floods and COVID-19 impacted aquaculture and tourism, throwing the residents into dire straits. The commission has instructed coordination among various government departments to arrive at a decision within three months of receiving the order.

The order has been issued on a complaint filed by Munroe Thuruth grama panchayat president Mini Suryakumar.

According to a report submitted to the commission by the Collector, sustainable development is essential in the panchayat, inhabited by economically and socially backward communities. Though most of the residents depended on agriculture earlier, they were rendered jobless due to various climate change-related issues including tidal flooding.

Since tidal flooding continues for around eight months a year, its potential impact on the sector is very severe. While inland fishing and aquaculture were the other options, the sector too faced a major setback after the floods of 2018.

An important tourist destination in the district, many of the residents had pinned their hopes on the sector. But tourism on the island is yet to bounce back from the heavy losses and long lull induced by COVID-19. Commission member V.K. Binakumari had visited the island to assess the financial crisis.

Since no buildings can be constructed in the grama panchayat due to the Coastal Regulation Zone ( CRZ) norms, infrastructure development too is an issue. Two footbridges built by the Kerala Water Authority in 1985 at Pulimoottil and Chirayilkadavu were damaged in the 2018 floods.

At present, pedestrian access is prohibited and boat service has been arranged for commuting, for which a sum of ₹4,28,000 is the due till April 2021. Power charges have also not been paid. Honorarium for people’s representatives too was suspended.

The report says that special financial assistance from the government is needed to overcome the current situation of the panchayat. Munroe Thuruth receives the lowest monthly allocation when funds are distributed in proportion to the population. The panchayat president has also sought concessions in the norms and an increase in the funds allocation.