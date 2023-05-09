KSHRC seeks criminal action against garbage disposal by the waysides

May 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In view of the rising stray dog menace in and around the Pandalam municipality, the Kerala State human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has sought criminal action against those disposing garbage by the wayside within the civic body.

Considering a petition in this regard, commission member V.K. Beena Kumari also directed the civic body secretary to expedite the programmes to end stray dog menace. During the hearing, the municipal secretary submitted that stray dogs in all wards of the municipality have been vaccinated. The official said the disposal of waste in public spaces was attracting dogs.

The municipality, with assistance from the World Bank, has allotted ₹7.6 crore to establish a waste treatment plant. Plans are also afoot to bring down the volume of garbage by implementing the Thumboormuzhy-model project, the fund for which was allotted during the 2021-22 fiscal.