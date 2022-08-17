KSHRC orders probe into delayed construction permit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered an investigation into the alleged nine years’ delay on the part of the Kozhikode Corporation in sanctioning building construction permit to a Puthiyara native.

Judicial member K. Baijunath, who ordered the investigation on Wednesday, said details of action taken on the complaint should be submitted to the Commission within three months. The inquiry should be conducted by the Additional Chief Secretary heading the Department of Local Administration, he added.