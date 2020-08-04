KSHRC orders probe for impersonation

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) chairman Antony Dominic has directed the State police to institute a probe against a person who allegedly submitted a petition in a court under the pretence of being the panel’s vice-chairman.
In an order, Mr. Dominic instructed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) to constitute an investigation team led by an official in the rank of DySP or above for the purpose.
The investigation has been sought against Malayinkeezhu native Rajesh, who while submitting a petition in the Magistrate Court at Kattakada in connection with a civil case against Peroorkada native R. Jayaprakash, claimed to be the vice-chairman of the commission.
Following a confirmation of the same made by the Malayinkeezhu police that conducted a preliminary enquiry, Mr. Rajesh claimed to be the vice-chairman of a non-governmental organisation Human Rights Protection Council and that the office of his advocate was responsible for the error while filing the application.
However, the commission decided to order the probe on the basis of the allegations that he had committed similar offences in the past.
