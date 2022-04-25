KSHRC case against Shabeer

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry against Shabeer, a civil police officer who is attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police, in connection with the alleged torture of anti-SilverLine protesters near Kaniyapuram some days ago.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) to submit the inquiry report within 15 days. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Youth Congress leader J.S. Akhil.