KSHEC’s Erudite programme fosters international tie-ups

January 14, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme spearheaded by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) with the primary goal of facilitating interactions between distinguished scholars and higher education institutions has paved the way for international collaborations.

Marking a first in such promising tie-ups, five research scholars of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, have received an invite from the University of Newcastle (UON) in New South Wales, Australia, for a year-long research stint.

A visit by Ajayan Vinu, Global Innovation Chair Professor for Advanced Nanomaterials and the Inaugural Director of Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials at UON, to the college in September last as part of the Erudite programme led to the collaboration. During the five-day programme, Professor Vinu, who is ranked among the top 15 nanomaterial scientists in the world, interacted with undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars and faculty members.

Following the visit, D. Sajan, head of the Department of Physics, Bishop Moore College, was invited as a resource person to the 4 th International Conference on Emerging Advanced Nanomaterials hosted by UON.

Five PhD students of the college, Jibi Kunjumon, Ayona K. Jose, Aleena P.A., Anjana M.P. and Nithya S. George, subsequently received formal invitations to undertake research in energy storage and general applications at UON. The university has also extended an invitation to the faculty members of the college’s Physics department to serve as visiting fellows.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese said such collaborations in cutting-edge research areas are bound to improve academic standards in the State. The initiative will also enhance the global visibility of our institutions to pave the way for more of such associations, he pointed out.

The Erudite programme has been instrumental in roping in Nobel laureates for short-term visits to universities in the State. It has also complemented the council’s Brain Gain project by attracting non-resident Indian professors, especially Keralites, to share their expertise in their respective disciplines.