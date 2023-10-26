ADVERTISEMENT

KSHEC to organise workshops

October 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise workshops for master trainers for the implementation of four-year undergraduate programmes in Kerala University on November 3 and 4, and in the Cochin University of Science and Technology and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit on November 6.

The workshops, which were previously held in Mahatma Gandhi University and Calicut University, are aimed at creating a pool of trained faculty from university departments and affiliated colleges to represent the curriculum workshops of their respective Boards of Studies.

The Boards of Studies have been tasked with discussing and finalising the syllabi and courses within the broad contours of the curriculum framework formulated by the council for the four-year programmes.

