KSHEC to organise training on MOODLE

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has invited applications from college principals for institutional training on MOODLE learning management system (LMS). The programme is being organised as part of the ongoing digital enablement drive of higher education institutions in the State.

The five-day training programme will commence on June 23. The ongoing training will be conducted online from 6 p.m. on 8 p.m.

According to an official release, the heads of institutions can avail themselves of the opportunity by sending lists of faculty members to mskshec@gmail.com. Further details can be had by contacting 7561018708.