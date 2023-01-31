KSHEC to impart training in teaching using mathematical models

January 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is set to organise a Statewide campaign on pedagogy using mathematical models for university and college teachers of science and engineering disciplines.

The growing relevance of such teaching strategies in the digital era has necessitated the programme.

A series of hands-on training sessions being organised in collaboration with experts from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will commence this month.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the initiative, KSHEC vice chairperson P.M. Rajan Gurukkal expressed concern at the inability of many teachers in imparting scientific knowledge using mathematical models which essentially refers to the process of describing a real-world problem in mathematical terms.

Viewing such models as the “principal mode of science communication” across disciplines, Prof. Gurukkal pointed out that theoretical knowledge in the domains of science, engineering and technology deals with the solutions of physical problems. “Sadly, a large section of our teachers mechanically iterate algebraic equations instead of unpacking the models to reveal the logic embedded in them. As a result, memorising the algorithm rather than understanding the logic of mathematical modelling has been the entrenched practice for long,” he said.

In all disciplines

The academic explained that the influx of digital tools has opened a computational section in every discipline irrespective of the domain, thereby making mathematical modelling universal and the resultant dimension increasingly relevant. Besides, it transcends disciplinary boundaries and embodies the thought process of scientists.

“The inability to understand this logic could hamper the cognitive process and lead to theoretical ignorance. It has also been responsible for the lack of a translational approach among the learners of science, technology and engineering. Teachers have to understand the methodological thread that integrates data and theories across disciplines in science and engineering. This will help them learn interdisciplinarity through practice,” Prof. Gurukkal pointed out.