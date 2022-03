March 26, 2022 21:42 IST

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has solicited opinion from stakeholders on the draft UGC regulations for award of PhD degree and curriculum framework for the proposed four-year undergraduate programme. Suggestions can be submitted through e-mail (heckerala@gmail.com) till April 8. The draft UGC regulations have been uploaded on the council website (www.kshec.kerala.gov.in).