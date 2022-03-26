Kerala

KSHEC seeks suggestions on UGC regulations

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has solicited opinion from stakeholders on the draft UGC regulations for award of PhD degree and curriculum framework for the proposed four-year undergraduate programme. Suggestions can be submitted through e-mail (heckerala@gmail.com) till April 8. The draft UGC regulations have been uploaded on the council website (www.kshec.kerala.gov.in).


