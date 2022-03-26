KSHEC seeks suggestions on UGC regulations
The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has solicited opinion from stakeholders on the draft UGC regulations for award of PhD degree and curriculum framework for the proposed four-year undergraduate programme. Suggestions can be submitted through e-mail (heckerala@gmail.com) till April 8. The draft UGC regulations have been uploaded on the council website (www.kshec.kerala.gov.in).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.