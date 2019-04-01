KSHEC says no to private universities in the State

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has recommended that the State government could continue to hold its ground that no private universities will be allowed in the State.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the executive body meeting of the council held on March 28. The decision came after the government sought the opinion of the council on the establishment of off-campus centres of private universities in the State.

“Since Kerala is determined to ensure equity, access, social justice, and inclusive development while striving to bring about quality and excellence in higher education sector, the State has been against the establishment of private universities over the years,” said the resolution.

“It is the considered view of the Council that regulatory functions are best entrusted with government/public agencies that are bound to abide by the policy perceptions of the State in higher education. In a State where public universities and institutions of higher education are doing well, private universities would only upset the social policy of distributive justice and the general standards of higher education with their asymmetrical academic outlook and pecuniary motives,” it added.

Blaming the MHRD for its stance that promotion of private universities is the primary solution for boosting the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), P.M. Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman of the council, said many of the eligible candidates failed to get enrolled, not because of the non-availability of institutions but due to the incumbents’ poverty and social backwardness. “Rise of private universities will upset the State’s measures to enhance equity, access and quality in the higher education sector,” he said.

The council also informed the government that the establishment of private universities would only affect the social policy of distributive justice, inclusive development, and general standards in higher education. Intrusion of private universities would also thwart the development of our public institutions, established with huge investment and great expectations, it said.

The council also reminded the government that the programmes and courses offered by the deemed-to-be universities were only conventional ones widely prevalent in higher education institutions of the State. In fact, several seats of such programmes and courses were currently lying vacant in many of our self-financing colleges, it said.