KSHEC begins preparations for KIRF rankings

May 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has commenced preparatory steps to operationalise the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) that will rank higher education institutions and assess their readiness for accreditation.

Modelled on the lines of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), the KIRF will rank universities, government and aided colleges, autonomous colleges, and self-financing institutions using a set of global, national, and State-specific parameters. The first set of rankings will likely be announced by year-end.

The first in a series of orientation programmes planned across the State was held at the Mar Ivanios College here for higher education institutions in Thiruvananthapuram. Similar programmes have been scheduled to be held at CMS College, Kottayam, and Marian College, Kuttikkanam, on May 29 and 30 respectively. The Principals and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) cell coordinators of nearly 300 institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Idukki are expected to attend the sessions.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu had formally launched the ranking system, the first-of-its-kind implemented by a State, a few weeks ago. In addition to the ranking parameters of the NIRF, the State’s ranking system will also assess institutions in terms of scientific temper and outlook, adoption of green technology, and accreditation and ranking.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese said a tentative time-frame has currently been charted for the first edition of the rankings. A notification inviting applications from higher education institutions will be issued in June. Participating institutions will be provided two months to submit the details that are necessary for evaluation.

The council recently wrote to the government seeking steps to issue an order that highlights the salient features of KIRF including its scope and mandatory nature. It has also proposed a monetary incentive to reward top-ranking institutions similar to the Chancellor’s Award.

While there are nearly 1,800 higher education institutions in the State, only roughly 220 of these have been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Besides, barely 50 institutions make it to the lists of top rankers in the NIRF from the State.

The government hopes KIRF proves to be a launchpad of sorts in improving the State’s coverage of accredited institutions as well as the quality of education.

