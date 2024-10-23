KSHB unveils two projects in Kochi; State to have new housing policy  

The government would present a new housing policy for the State in view of the need to evolve area-specific housing programmes as Kerala finds itself increasingly at the receiving end of natural disasters, said K. Rajan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, on Tuesday (October 22). He was inaugurating, in online mode, the works for two new residential-cum-commercialcomplexes in Ernakulam.

The Minister said a survey of building materials that could be used in different areas would be conducted to meet the requirements for a cost-effective housing programme.

The new projects in Ernakulam comprise a residential and commercial complex at Padamugal in Thrikkakara municipality. The complex will come up on 15 cents owned by the housing board. Six residential apartments and commercial facilities will be built with the support of potential customers. The buyers will pay as the building works progress to ensure timely completion and quality of apartments and commercial complex.

“The other complex will come up at Kumaranasan Nagar, Elamkulam. There will be 24 residential apartments as well as a state-of-the-art commercial complex with modern facilities and equipped to generate solar power,” the Minister said. There would be a swimming pool on the terrace of the proposed complex, gymnasium, banquet hall, and outdoor play area in the project, he added.

With the responsibility of building houses for economically weaker sections being with local government bodies, the housing board has begun implementing projects on its own and changed its models to meet the current requirements of the market. They include collecting money from potential customers, who pay as the project progresses. The new complexes would be at par with the best-quality buildings offered by private builders in the State, the Minister added.

The project at Padamugal will be a great attraction to investors considering the location close to the civil station as well as hospitals and the IT hub. The completion of the Kochi metro extension would add to residents’ commuting facilities.