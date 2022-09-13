KSFE to set up 1,000 branches across State

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 13, 2022 19:47 IST

As many as 1,000 branches of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) will be set up across the State in the coming days, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking after opening a micro-branch of the institution at Nanthi in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. Mr. Balagopal said such micro-branches would help people in rural areas get loans and join chit fund schemes. The KSFE is also planning to provide venture capital funds to start-ups.

Earlier, opening the KSFE’s Kozhikode rural regional office and the renovated office of the Thamarassery branch, he said more branches would be opened in villages. Another micro-branch of the institution was opened at Moozhikkal near Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode city.

