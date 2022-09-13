Kerala

KSFE to set up 1,000 branches across State

As many as 1,000 branches of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) will be set up across the State in the coming days, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking after opening a micro-branch of the institution at Nanthi in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. Mr. Balagopal said such micro-branches would help people in rural areas get loans and join chit fund schemes. The KSFE is also planning to provide venture capital funds to start-ups.

Earlier, opening the KSFE’s Kozhikode rural regional office and the renovated office of the Thamarassery branch, he said more branches would be opened in villages. Another micro-branch of the institution was opened at Moozhikkal near Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode city.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 7:49:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksfe-to-set-up-1000-branches-across-state/article65886664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY