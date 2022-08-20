KSFE services to be extended to all panchayats

Minister opens new regional office at Kottarakara

Minister opens new regional office at Kottarakara

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said the services of Kerala State Financial Enterprises Ltd. will be extended to all panchayats.

Inaugurating a KSFE regional office at Kottarakara recently, he added that customers would be offered diverse plans to meet all their financial needs. “The aim is to ensure better and faster service. The number of regional offices has been increased to 16. The activities of the KSFE are exemplary when it comes to generating employment opportunities in the sustainable development sector of the State,” he said.

32 branches

The new regional office has 32 branches in Kottarakara, Punalur, Pathanapuram, and Kunnathur taluks functioning under it. The KSFE also plans to start new branches at Karalimuk and Chithara while micro- branches will be opened at Patharam and Ambalamkunnu. Kottarakara municipal chairman A. Shaju presided over the function. KSFE chairman K. Varadarajan, municipal vice chairperson Anitha Gopakumar and Vettikavala block panchayat president K. Harsh Kumar were also present.