 KSFE employee offers 20 cents of land to Wayanad victims  

Published - August 11, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ajisha Haridas, a Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) employee, has expressed willingness to donate her land to the victims of Wayanad landslide.

She visited Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal at his MLA office at Kottarakara on Sunday and said she is ready to hand over the land to government to build houses for the Chooralmala landslide victims.

Ajisha, a resident of Kottathara, Wayanad, is currently working as a special grade assistant in Paramekkavu KSFE branch in Thrissur.

Coming from a family of farmers Ajisha had bought a 20 cent plot in Kampalakkad, Wayanad in 2009 for her father Jayachandran and mother Usha Kumari to build a house.

Since her parents are now with her brother, Ajisha and her husband Haridas decided to donate the land for people who have lost everything in the landslide. Appreciating Ajisha’s kind gesture, the Minister said that Kerala is moving forward despite all adversities because of the strong support of its people.

“You cannot misguide Malayalis with rumours. The help that flows from all quarters to the CMDRF is a direct testimony of that,” said the Minister.

Ajisha will reach Thiruvananthapuram on August 12 and hand over the property documents to the Chief Minister.

