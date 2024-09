The Kerala State Financial Enterprises Ltd (KSFE) has appointed 340 business promoters in accordance with the State government’s policy of generating employment for the youth. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will give them appointment letters at a function to be held at Municipal Town Hall, Kochi, on Thursday. KSFE chairperson K. Varadarajan, managing director S.K. Sanil, and Kerala Labour and Employment chairperson K.N. Gopinath will attend.

