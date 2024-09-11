GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSFDC’s Sakhi dormitory for women opened at Kairali theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram

The facility will be set up at all 15 theatre complexes run by the KSFDC

Published - September 11, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will make the Malayalam film and television industry completely women-friendly through policy interventions, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s (KSFDC) Sakhi dormitory at the Kairali theatre complex here on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherian said that the State government is making interventions to address the problems faced by women in all sectors. The focus is not just on ensuring a women-friendly workplace but also on steps for empowering women. Five films by women filmmakers have been produced under the KSFDC’s funding programme for women filmmakers. The department organises training programmes with the aim of bringing more women into the technical departments of cinema. The upcoming cinema conclave is being organised as a forum for comprehensive policy formulation in the film industry. There is no basis for controversies in this regard, he said.

Sakhi dormitories for women will be set up at all the 15 theatre complexes run by the KSFDC. Online booking facility will be available.

