KSFDC-produced Nishiddho to be released on November 11

It comes under Kerala govt.’s ‘Films Directed by Women’ project; ticket comes with lucky-draw coupon

Nishiddho (Forbidden), the first film produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the State government’s pioneering ‘Films Directed by Women’ project, will hit the big screens on Friday.

The film will be released in around 47 theatres across the State, including KSFDC-run cinemas. The ticket for the movie comes with a lucky draw coupon scheme, with prizes including Honda Activa scooter (first prize), 55-inch LED TV for two winners (second), and washing machine for three winners as the third prize.

The ‘Films Directed by Women’ project was launched in 2019-20 to support aspiring women directors, an initiative for empowerment of women by giving wings to their creative dreams.

Awards for film

Nishiddho, written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, was adjudged the Best Second Feature Film at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards. It tells the story of a relationship that blooms between a Bengali man and a Tamil woman at their workplace in Kerala. Kani Kusruti and Tanmay Dhanania play the lead characters in the movie. The film also bagged the Best Feature Film award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival wards (OIFFA), besides being screened at the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) and the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The film earned for Tara Ramanujan the FFSI K.R. Mohanan Award for the Best Debut Director from India at the International Competition section of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).