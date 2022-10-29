KSFDC finalises four films in two categories for funding

Under ‘Films Directed by Women’ category, films directed by Farzana P. and Sivaranjini J. will be funded; films by Manoj Kumar and Suneesh Vadakkumpadan will get funding under ‘Films by Directors from SC/ST Category’

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 29, 2022 19:43 IST

Farzana P., director of Mumtha and  Sivaranjini J., director of Victoria

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has finalised the four films that will get funding this year as part of the State government’s steps to promote films by filmmakers from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category and those by women directors. Under the ‘Films Directed by Women’ category, Victoria, to be directed by Sivaranjini J., and Mumtha to be helmed by Farzana P. have been selected. The films from the SC/ST category are Pralayasesham Oru Jalakanyaka, to be directed by Manoj Kumar C.S. and Kaadu by Suneesh Vadakkumpadan.

Manoj Kumar C.S. director of Pralayasesham Oru Jalakanyaka and Suneesh Vadakkumpadan, director of Kaadu

A total of 41 aspiring women filmmakers and 62 filmmakers from the SC/ST category applied for funding this year. A jury headed by filmmaker Rajiv Nath, and comprising writer V.J. James and danseuse-writer Rajashree Warrier as members selected 15 applications from the two categories. In the second phase, five films each from both the categories were chosen.

The directors from both categories were selected by a jury comprising filmmaker Priyanandanan as chairman and filmmaker Salim Ahamed and Rajashree Warrier as members. In 2019-20, the KSFDC produced director Tara Ramanujan’s Nishiddho (Forbidden) and Mini I.G.’s Divorce under the women directors’ project in a bid to support aspiring women directors by bringing into full play their cinematic abilities. Both the films are gearing up for release. The post-production works of Sruthi Namboodiri’s B 32-44 and Indu V.R.’s Nila, both selected in 2020-21, are currently on.

The project for ‘Films by Directors from SC/ST Category’ was launched in 2020-21. The shooting for two films — V.S. Sanoj’s Ariku and Arun J. Mohan’s Pirathi — under this category is currently going on.

