KSFDC finalises 4 films for funding

Move to promote films by women directors and those from SC/ ST categories

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has finalised the four films that would get funding this year as part of the State Government’s steps to promote films by women directors and those directors from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Though the Corporation had finalised three of the films earlier this month following a long, three-tier judging process, there was a tie over the second film in the women directors’ category.

Five-member jury

The five-member jury headed by screenwriter John Paul, who evaluated the scripts, had given the same marks for Inheritance by Indu.V.R and Puthankacheri Post by P.Sreedevi.

Following this, the scripts were evaluated by another jury consisting of filmmakers and writers, sources said.

The second jury’s choice of Indu.V.R's script Inheritance was announced on Saturday.

Earlier, B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, written by Sruthi Namboothiri, was chosen as the first film in the women directors' category. Ariku, written by V.S.Manoj and Pirathi written by Arun.J.Mohan, will be getting funding in the SC/ST.

Upto ₹1.5 crore

Each of the films will be provided funding of up to ₹1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the first of the films made under the initiative which was launched last year, are set to make a tour of the festival circuit and get theatrical releases. Nishiddho directed by Tara Ramanujan will feature in the competition category at the International Film Festival of Kerala in February and a few other festivals, while Divorce directed by Mini.I.G will be getting a theatrical release. Speaking to The Hindu, KSFDC Chairman Shaji.N.Karun said that the Corporation is currently in talks with distributors.

“This initiative was launched as part of the State Government’s measures for women empowerment and increasing inclusivity.

It was expanded this year to include Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe filmmakers as the presence of these communities in Kerala cinema is still low, compared to States like Tamil Nadu.

Our responsibility in this is high, as the content should have quality and the films that are produced should get enough theatres. In addition to the Government-run theatres, we are looking at around 50 theatres for the release of these films in the State and some more in the metro cities outside Kerala,” said Mr.Karun.

The budget for promotion was taken from the fund allocated for each film last year.

The KSFDC has now put forward a proposal to the Government to set aside separate funds for promotion of the films.

The selected filmmakers have a tight schedule ahead as they are required to complete the shooting before the end of the financial year.

This year, a total of 79 submissions were received in the SC/ST filmmakers’ category and 41 proposals in the women filmmakers’ category.

Narrowed down

The list was further narrowed down based on a treatment note submitted by the aspiring filmmakers. In the final stage, a total of 29 filmmakers from both categories submitted their scripts for evaluation, from which four were selected.