KSERC rejects KSEB plea for approval of long-term power contracts

May 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has declined to give its nod for a set of long-term power purchase deals totalling 465 MW entered into by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The KSEB had sought approval for multiple power supply agreements (PSA) with Jhabua Power Ltd (115 MW), Jindal Power Ltd (15O MW), Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd (100 MW) and Jhabua Power Ltd (100 MW) under 25-year Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts. In a May 10 order, Commission chairman T. K. Jose and member A. J. Wilson said the Commission is rejecting a petition filed by the KSEB seeking final orders with respect to drawal of power from generators of the ‘‘unapproved PSAs.’‘

In effecting the long-term purchase deals, the KSEB had faced criticism for a slew of violations. This included deviating from the Ministry of Power guidelines, deviations in the selection of bidders and quantum of power and failing to seek prior approval from the Commission for inking power purchase agreements with power generators.

Some of the deviations would have created an additional liability of ₹ 237.07 crore per annum (₹5,926.75 crore for 25 years), it was noted.

The agreements for 465 MW formed part of long-term procurement for 865 MW for which power supply agreements were entered into in 2016 and 2017.

But the Electricity Regulatory Commission had detected certain procedural deviations. It found that the KSEB had not obtained prior approval from it or the Central government in the matter of the agreements or the deviations from the guidelines. The KSEB had denied any deviation.

After the matter reached the courts, the Supreme Court had directed the Commission to take a call on the matter. Thereafter, the Commission had held public hearings at Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in March and April this year.