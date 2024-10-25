KSERC okays power purchase deals for tackling summer 2025 shortage, but says ‘no’ to pricey proposal

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has given its nod for a clutch of power purchase proposals for tackling summer power shortages in 2025, but said an emphatic ‘no’ to a move to buy power at a higher rate of ₹10 per unit.

The panel headed by T.K. Jose has directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to instead explore options such as electricity ‘banking’ deals with power utilities across India and encouraging the public to cut down use during the evening hours.

The decisions came on a set of proposals filed by the KSEB for addressing the round-the-clock (RTC) and peak-hour shortages expected during March, April and May 2025.

For March 2025, the commission approved the purchase of a total 300 MW for round-the-clock (RTC) supply at ₹6 per unit from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) and Tata Power Trading Company. For May, it approved the procurement of a total 250 MW RTC supply at ₹6.34 per unit from NVVN and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

On KSEB proposals for meeting the peak-hour demand for the ten hours from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., the commission expressed strong reservations over the quoted prices of ₹9.80 and ₹10 per unit. It cleared the procurement of 330 MW (to meet the 4 p.m.-midnight demand) and 25 MW (for the midnight-to-2 a.m. slot) ₹9.80 per unit via Shree Cement Ltd, but observed that it was “constrained” to do so considering the anticipated summer shortage.

However, the commission rejected a proposal to buy 170 MW from Adani Enterprises Ltd in April and May at ₹10 per unit.

The commission noted that “there is not much rationale in quoting or accepting such rates,” given the better position that the power sector finds itself in 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal. Water storage in hydel reservoirs across India has improved due to the better monsoon. The coal position also has improved which could lead to increased generation from coal-based power stations. The price of imported coal has dipped by ten to 16% compared to the previous fiscal.

“However, the traders/merchant generators in the country do not appear to consider these realities, thereby resulting in market distortions. It appears that strong signals are to be sent to market participants to align the prices nearer to the cost of generation,” it said.

Instead of looking to buy electricity at higher rates for meeting the entire deficit, the KSEB should try other options to tide over shortages, it said.

Options, according to the commission, included demand side management to get the evening and night-time consumption reduced. Further, the KSEB should take advantage of the “substantial time gap” between the peak demand periods of the northern/western States and the southern states which opens up possibilities for the banking of electricity, it said.

In filing its proposals, the KSEB had cited anticipated shortages of 500 MW in RTC supply and 500 MW peak-hour supply during March, April and May, 2025.