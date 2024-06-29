GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSERC extends validity of prevailing electricity tariffs till September 30

Published - June 29, 2024 06:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The prevailing electricity tariffs in the State will be valid till September 30 this year or till the date of fresh tariff orders, whichever is earlier, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) said in a recent order.

The Commission had originally passed an interim tariff order on October 31, 2023, which is valid up to June 30 (Sunday) this year.

At the time, the Commission noted that the tariffs from July 1 onwards would be determined after the truing-up of 2022-23 accounts of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The KSEB filed its petition in December 2023.

In May this year, the Commission directed the KSEB to file proposals, if any, for tariff revision for the July 1, 2024-March 31, 2027. The KSEB has yet to submit the proposals.

As the procedures involved in finalising the tariffs after conducting public hearings takes up to three months, the Commission had decided to extend the validity of the prevailing tariffs till September 30.

