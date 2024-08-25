KSERC defers decision on Thrissur Corporation Electricity department’s smart meter roll-out plan under TOTEX model

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has put off taking a decision on a proposal submitted by the Thrissur Corporation Electricity department (TCED) for smart meter roll-out on total expenditure (TOTEX) mode.

Passing orders on the TCED’s capital investment plans, the Commission has directed the department to submit revised proposals for implementing the smart metering project under capital expenditure (CAPEX) mode, in line with a decision taken by the State government.

The Commission noted that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – the State’s biggest power distribution licensee – proposes to use the CAPEX model for smart meter roll-out for its consumers. (The State government had decided to adopt the CAPEX model for KSEB’s smart meter roll-out plan, amid fears that the TOTEX model would usher in privatisation in power distribution.)

One of the smaller power distribution licensees in Kerala, the TCED had proposed to install 40,975 smart meters at a cost of ₹25.88 crore under the centrally-aided Revamped Distribution Sector (RDSS) scheme. TCED buys power from the KSEB and supplies electricity to 12.65 sq km (old municipality area) out of the total area of 101.42 sq km of Thrissur corporation.

Central grant

While the Central government had given the go-ahead for the TCED proposal in 2022, the central grant component constitutes only 15% of the total project cost. The balance amount of ₹22 crore would have to be raised by TCED.

While deferring approval for TCED’s smart-metering plan, the Commission said it would examine a revised proposal based on the CAPEX mode. In January this year, the State government had decided to discuss with TCED and the Local Self Government department whether TCED consumers can be equipped with smart meters on CAPEX mode. A decision is still awaited on this, the Commission noted.