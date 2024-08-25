GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSERC defers decision on Thrissur Corporation Electricity department’s smart meter roll-out plan under TOTEX model

The regulatory commission has directed the department to submit revised proposals for implementing the ‘smart metering’ project under capital expenditure (CAPEX) mode, in line with a decision taken by the State government.

Updated - August 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 06:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has put off taking a decision on a proposal submitted by the Thrissur Corporation Electricity department (TCED) for smart meter roll-out on total expenditure (TOTEX) mode.

Passing orders on the TCED’s capital investment plans, the Commission has directed the department to submit revised proposals for implementing the smart metering project under capital expenditure (CAPEX) mode, in line with a decision taken by the State government.

The Commission noted that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – the State’s biggest power distribution licensee – proposes to use the CAPEX model for smart meter roll-out for its consumers. (The State government had decided to adopt the CAPEX model for KSEB’s smart meter roll-out plan, amid fears that the TOTEX model would usher in privatisation in power distribution.)

One of the smaller power distribution licensees in Kerala, the TCED had proposed to install 40,975 smart meters at a cost of ₹25.88 crore under the centrally-aided Revamped Distribution Sector (RDSS) scheme. TCED buys power from the KSEB and supplies electricity to 12.65 sq km (old municipality area) out of the total area of 101.42 sq km of Thrissur corporation.

Central grant

While the Central government had given the go-ahead for the TCED proposal in 2022, the central grant component constitutes only 15% of the total project cost. The balance amount of ₹22 crore would have to be raised by TCED.

While deferring approval for TCED’s smart-metering plan, the Commission said it would examine a revised proposal based on the CAPEX mode. In January this year, the State government had decided to discuss with TCED and the Local Self Government department whether TCED consumers can be equipped with smart meters on CAPEX mode. A decision is still awaited on this, the Commission noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.