KSEB’s average pooled power purchase cost to prosumers fixed at ₹2.69 per unit

February 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The average pooled power purchase cost (APPC) payable by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to prosumers – electricity consumers who also produce electricity from solar and other renewable energy sources and sell it to the grid – for surplus energy they ‘bank’ with the KSEB has been fixed at at ₹2.69 per unit for 2022-23.

The decision of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) applies to settling the surplus energy banked with the KSEB up to September 30, 2022 and up to March 31, 2023, an order issued here on Thursday said.

As per the KSERC (Renewable Energy and Net Metering) Regulations, in case the energy uploaded by the prosumer into the grid exceeds the energy consumed by him from the distribution licensee – in this case, the KSEB – during a billing period, the excess energy is allowed to be ‘banked’ with the KSEB. At the end of the ‘settlement period’ – fixed periods determined for the purpose of accounting of electricity from renewable sources – the KSEB pays for the net banked energy at rates determined by the commission.

In the same order, the commission also approved the APPC at ₹2.97 per unit for settling the surplus banked energy for the 2019-20 fiscal.

To avoid inconvenience in the matter of the settlement period, the commission has further ordered that the settlement period of all the prosumers and captive consumers, irrespective of their date of installation, would be from April 1 in a calendar year to March 31 in the next calendar year. This will be applicable from 2023-24.

In the original regulations, the settlement period for accounting of electricity for ‘solar sources’ and ‘non-solar sources’ was different.