KSEB wins recognition for its pole-mounted EV charging units

The State has 1,150 pole-mounted stations, which benefits nearly 51,000 two-wheelers and 4,500-plus autorickshaws, according to KSEB estimates.

February 23, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A pole-mounted roadside EV charging station in Palakkad.

A pole-mounted roadside EV charging station in Palakkad. | Photo Credit: FILE

The pole-mounted electric vehicle charging units installed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have won recognition at the national level.

The project has won the Diamond Award instituted by the Indian Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) in the category of ‘Emerging Innovation in Electric Mobility Domains – Electric vehicle and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rollouts,’ the KSEB said in a statement here on Wednesday.

In all, 1,150 pole-mounted stations meant for two- and three-wheelers were installed across the State. The KSEB estimates that the recharging units are being used by nearly 51,000 two-wheelers and 4,500-plus autorickshaws.

The ISGF was established in 2011 as a public private partnership initiative of the Government of India for accelerating electric grid modernisation and energy transition in the country.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty commended the KSEB for implementing the project. The award will be presented in New Delhi on March 3, the statement said.

