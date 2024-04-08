GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

KSEB wants consumers to avoid charging e-vehicles during evening hours; electricity consumption at 108.22 mu on April 6

Kerala has been steadily recording a daily consumption of 100 million units (mu) since March, although usage is slightly lesser on Sundays

April 08, 2024 03:37 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An electric vehicle (EV) charging at the KSEB charging station at Vyttila.

An electric vehicle (EV) charging at the KSEB charging station at Vyttila. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Electricity consumption in the State hit a record 108.22 million units (mu) on Saturday, prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to urge consumers to avoid charging their e-vehicles during the evening hours when electricity demand is at its highest.

108.22 mu is an all-time high for the State. The maximum demand during the evening hours also rose to a record 5,364 megawatts (MW) on Saturday. Of this, power purchases from outside the State accounted for 2,800 MW, KSEB officials said.

On Sunday, the State-run power utility advised the consumers to either charge their vehicles during the day time or after midnight.

Also Read | Electricity consumption soars in State, peak demand at all-time high of 5,031 MW

“The number of electric vehicles is witnessing an increase in the State. Due to the charging of e-vehicles at night, the load on the transformers go up leading to blown fuses and power outages. Ideally, e-vehicles should be charged either after midnight or during the daytime,” the KSEB said.

Sweltering summer temperatures have driven power consumption up in the State, given the dependence on air-conditioners. Kerala has been steadily recording a daily consumption of 100 million units (mu) since March, although usage is slightly lesser on Sundays.

At the same time, the southern State is also witnessing a spurt in e-vehicles on the roads, especially two-wheelers, given the push for e-mobility.

Since consumption levels began their upward trek in March, the KSEB has been repeatedly urging consumers to avoid the use of non-essential electrical equipment such as pumps and washing machines between 6 p.m. and midnight. The KSEB has also urged consumers to turn off automatic pump sets during this period.

The previous all-time high daily consumption and maximum demand were recorded on April 3, respectively 107.76 mu and 5359 MW.

Related Topics

Kerala / Electric vehicles / heatwave / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.