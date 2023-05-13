KSEB unveils capacity building policy for meeting emerging challenges in power sector

May 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Formation of an efficient research and development team, a credit-based incentive system for employees, and a slew of programmes to develop their technical and managerial skills are among the highlights of the new ‘Capacity building policy’ unveiled by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Designed as a ‘‘premium in-house capacity building system”, the policy envisions creation of a ‘‘a high-skilled, sustainability-aware, good governance-oriented’‘ workforce that can take up the emerging challenges in the power sector. The State-run power utility has over 33,000 employees.

Drafted by the capacity building core committee of the utility, the policy has now been cleared by its director board for implementation. The R&D team will develop and commercialise improved processes and products for the KSEB and offer innovative and cost-effective solutions necessary for organisational sustainability and growth, according to the the policy.

It proposes a credit-based incentive system for employees who undertake duties related to capacity building beyond their job-related functions. A pivotal theme of the policy is making training accessible to all categories of KSEB employees and developing collaborative learning platforms and the in-house systems needed for them.

Existing in-house training infrastructure will be scaled up and opportunities will be provided for training outside the organisation, according to the policy.

Towards this end, the KSEB will partner with global, national, and state-level training institutes and organisations. The thrust will be on honing their managerial competencies and technical skills in sector-related areas such as generation, transmission, distribution, system operation, power trading, dam safety, disaster management, and renewable energy.

For implementing the policy, a ‘capacity building core group’ will be constituted with the Chairman and Managing Director of the KSEB as its head. Working groups composed of top management experts, heads of training institutes, master trainers, training managers, and training design consultants also will be formed.

By building up capabilities, the KSEB hopes to boost customer satisfaction and promote modernisation while creating a zero-accident workplace environment.