KSEB unions on the warpath, oppose TOTEX mode for prepaid smart metering

April 19, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The KSEB Officers’ Association (KSEBOA) and the KSEB Workers’ Association (KSEBWA) on Wednesday reiterated their strong opposition to implementing smart metering on TOTEX mode. The CITU-backed employees’ organisations threatened strong agitations if the decision is not scrapped and replaced with a public sector-led project for the meter roll-out.

The INTUC and AITUC unions also have declared support to their stand, KSEBOA and KSEBWA leaders told a press conference here.

They pointed out that they were not against smart metering. But the TOTEX (total expenditure) model of implementation and the consequent outsourcing of electricity metering is in line with the privatisation policies of the Central government. It goes against the spirit of the alternative development model presented by Kerala, they said.

The two Left unions have reiterated their stand on the matter even as Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is scheduled to hold a meeting with them on Thursday to discuss the issue.

The unions alleged that the public was being misled on the conditions related to the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) under which prepaid smart meters were to be introduced.

The TOTEX model would pave the way for the outsourcing of revenue-related activities of the KSEB. The project should instead be implemented in the public sector using technology developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and by forming a consortium of companies, including KELTRON and United Electricals Ltd, they said.

This was also the chief recommendation of the high-level committee appointed by the government to study the project. Moreover, public sector-led implementation would also reduce the burden on the consumers, they added.

‘’To enable this, the State government can seek a one-year extension from the Centre for implementing the project,’‘ said KSEBOA president M.G. Suresh Kumar.

The two organisations blamed the KSEB management for submitting an “inherently flawed” project to the Centre for RDSS implementation. ‘‘Priority was given to the smart metering component, estimated to cost ₹8,200 crore, which will get only 15% subsidy from the Centre. Whereas, importance should have been given to the network improvement component (₹3,800 crore) which is eligible for 60% subsidy,’‘ KSEBWA general secretary S. Harilal said. For a State like Kerala which imports 70% of its electricity demand, network improvement gains priority over smart metering any day, he added.

The unions termed baseless reports which indicated that the State would lose financial assistance if the project was not implemented on TOTEX mode. Equally baseless was the contention that the KSEB’s distribution-transmission loss was 14% and that smart metering would help reduce it. The Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) portal of the Central government pegs the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss of Kerala at 8.23%, they said.

The unions also blamed elements in the top bureaucratic management of the KSEB of pushing agendas inimical to the State’s interests. Although the Electricity Minister had directed the KSEB to freeze the tendering process for the purchase of 37 lakh meters, the KSEB has not yet issued formal orders in this regard, they alleged.