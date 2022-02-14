KSEB unions begin indefinite stir

February 14, 2022 21:24 IST

Protest against ‘anti-employee’ stand of management

Employees' unions at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) under the banner of a joint action council, on Monday launched an indefinite agitation outside the Vydyuthi Bhavan, the KSEB State headquarters at Pattom here, in protest against what they termed ''unilateral and flawed decisions'' and anti-employee stand taken by the KSEB management.

The unions have demanded the management to withdraw decisions that could lead to additional financial liability for the utility. They also wanted the management to scrap the decision to hand over security at the KSEB HQ to the State Industrial Security Force (SISF).

CITU state secretary K. S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the agitation. Kerala Electricity Workers' Federation general secretary M. P. Gopakumar presided. KSEB Workers' Association (CITU) S. Harilal, KSEB Officers' Association president M. G. Suresh Kumar, Kerala Electricity Officers' Federation State general secretary M. G. Ananthakrishnan and other union leaders spoke.

Protest meetings were held on Monday in front of 771 section offices, 71 division offices and 25 circle offices of the KSEB, extending support to the indefinite agitation outside the KSEB headquarters.